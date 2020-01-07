All ready for school

IN preparation for the new school term, children between the ages of 3 and 15 from Rumah Sayangan in Cheras were treated to a sumptuous lunch and back-to-school shopping spree by Da Ma Cai.

The experience began with the children visiting a nearby shopping mall accompanied by a group of staff volunteers from Da Ma Cai. After spending time at an indoor entertainment arcade with a trampoline park, ball pit and artificial snow park with slides, they were then taken to a restaurant to enjoy a meal before the trip culminated in the children selecting their back to school essentials.

The programme also saw Rumah Sayangan receiving RM6,000 worth of shopping vouchers to get additional daily necessities and school supplies.

“Thanks to Da Ma Cai, they definitely had a good time. We are thankful that the children had such a pleasant outing and were able to go shopping for their back to school essentials,” said Rumah Sayang administrator Susan Looi.

“We strive to meet the community challenges through our community programmes. We are proud to serve through this combination of employee volunteerism, financial support and in-kind donations for the local charitable organisations,” said a Da Ma Cai volunteer.

Rumah Sayangan is a home for underprivileged, abandoned, abused and orphaned children. The home depends on public donations to fund their expenses.

For further details call: 019-2583747.