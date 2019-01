KUALA LUMPUR: Allianz Malaysia ushered in the New Year with its first-ever Neujahrskonzert (New Year Concert) 2019 at the iconic Dewan Filharmonik Petronas last night.

The event was a collaboration between Allianz Malaysia as well as the German Embassy Kuala Lumpur and the Malaysia-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MGCC).

As it is a common practice to attend classical musical concerts ahead of the New Year in Germany, in keeping with that tradition, the event presented the perfect opportunity to bring a taste of Germany to Malaysia.

Guests were welcomed with a cocktail party where they had a chance to mingle around and experience an extraordinary #ThroughGermanEyes art exhibition by Adrian Johann Dan Bedoy. The art exhibition featured modern architecture interpretations in the digital era of Kuala Lumpur.

“We as a company firmly believe that life is more than financials, facts and figures. We believe that culture: art, literature or music – play an equally important role to inspire us as humans. We therefore collaborate across the globe with world-class partners to bring these values to society” said Joseph Gross, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad in his opening speech.

The event was attended by nearly 800 guests, including Prime Minister of Malaysia Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali who is the Patron of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra as well as dignitaries from both countries. Other Allianz senior management who attended the event were Allianz Malaysia Berhad CEO, Zakri Khir and Allianz Deputy Regional CEO of Asia, Solmaz Altin.

One of the world’s leading insurers, German-based Allianz, who is headquartered in Munich, has been a great supporter of the arts and culture on the global stage, partnering with the Museum of Modern Art and with world renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

“We are delighted to extend our collaboration in Malaysia tonight to celebrate 2019 and to celebrate the partnership of Malaysia and Germany in politics, business and culture. I wish you a wonderful evening and a Happy New Year,” added Joseph.

His Excellency, Ambassador Nikolaus Graf Lambsdorff of the German Embassy Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia said: We Germans feel very welcome in wonderful Malaysia. With this Neujahrskonzert we would like to show our appreciation and gratitude to our Malaysian friends and partners and want to wish everyone a healthy and prosperous year 2019