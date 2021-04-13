Always there for those in need

7-ELEVEN Malaysia, the country’s largest convenience store chain with over 2,400 stores nationwide, carries on its goodwill of helping less-fortunate communities through Semurni Kasih, its annual donation drive under the Community Care programme.

Held in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, the six-week-long donation drive will run until May 23. Customers can contribute by purchasing necessities including food, beverages, groceries, household essentials, personal care and other supplies at 7-Eleven stores and then placing the items in dedicated contribution boxes found in every store. As the tagline ‘You Contribute, We Distribute’ suggests, contributions received will then be distributed by 7-Eleven Malaysia to various charity organisations and charitable causes across the nation.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee said, “At 7-Eleven Malaysia, we are ever thankful to our customers who have supported Semurni Kasih throughout the past 13 years. We would like to call upon everybody to contribute – no matter how small – as every little bit counts to bring some respite to the less-fortunate nationwide who are doubly affected by the current pandemic situation. We firmly believe that we are able to help the underprivileged even more when we come together. Since its inception in 2008, 7-Eleven Malaysia has collected and disbursed over RM21 million worth of provisions to 2,190 beneficiaries.”

“We encourage all Malaysians to drop by their nearest store to participate in this donation drive. While at our stores, be sure to enjoy great savings through our Menyambut Ramadan Bersama 7-Eleven and Ramadan Promosi Istimewa campaigns, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for our latest trending products such as Nilofa Flavoured Milk and Boots Beauty and Skincare Range. Of course, every visit will not be complete without a refreshing cup of our signature Slurpee so make sure to grab one on your way out,” he concluded.

Semurni Kasih is part of 7-Eleven Malaysia’s Community Care, a non-profit entity set up to implement corporate responsibility and philanthropic initiatives in support of underprivileged groups and sustains environmental conservation efforts.

For more information on Semurni Kasih 2021 and the list of beneficiaries, please visit www.7eleven.com.my or follow 7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook and Instagram.