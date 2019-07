THE AmBank Group hosted its annual Hari Raya Open House on June 28. This year, the event, in view of the festive celebration, was held at the Shangri-La Hotel Kuala Lumpur. Clients, guests and members of the media made up the estimated 1,300 guests who attended the do between 4.30pm and 10pm.

AmBank Group Chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim graced the event with his presence, along with AmBank Group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, board members and senior management, as well as CEOs of the Group’s subsidiaries.

“The Hari Raya Open House is an annual event for us ‘AmBankers’ aimed to foster and strengthen our relationship with our valued clients and guests, as we celebrate Aidilfitri. The Open House also provides means for us to express the Group’s appreciation to our clients for their trust and support in banking with us over the years,” said Azman.

Azman also cited the AmBank Group’s appreciation for the country’s multi-cultural and multi-religious society where citizens can gather during festive celebrations and spread joy harmoniously among each other, as in AmBank’s Hari Raya Open House.

Like all festive gatherings in which the meal is of considerable importance, the AmBank Group’s Open House at Shangri-La served traditional Hari Raya cuisine such as lemang and rendang, and a wide spread of other local delicacies, satay included.

Guests were further entertained by the UM Big Band, as well as The Singing Shop in which Azman himself regaled the crowd with a number of classic songs and modern hits.

“This is one of the few occasions where all of us and our valued clients are able to meet and get to know each other better in a festive setting, while inculcating a sense of togetherness and teamwork among AmBankers from different departments and offices,” Azman mentioned. And indeed, the setting and mood made for a perfect ambience for an enjoyable open house party.