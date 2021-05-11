An ethnic delicacy crossover

In line with the company’s longstanding history of specially-created food and beverage products, Starbucks Malaysia has launched a uniquely curated menu with Chef Datuk Fazley Yaakob across Peninsular Malaysia beginning May 3, with further expansion to East Malaysia later in the year.
First available in Klang Valley from Apr 5, the new menu highlights the diverse and rich flavours of Malaysia through the utilisation of high quality local ingredients.
The limited edition menu further offers innovative creations that were inspired by Yaakob’s Negeri Sembilan roots.
“We have always wanted to launch something that appealed to Malaysians and also helped us to connect even closer to the country that we have been calling our home for more than 22 years,” said Berjaya Food Berhad Group CEO and Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei managing director Sydney Quays.
“So, we are delighted to be able to work closely together with (Yaakob) to advise us on a specially curated menu that reflects the best of Malaysia and also global food trends. We also believe that this is a great platform to uplift local businesses and our community especially under the current circumstances.”
Later in the year, Starbucks Malaysia will also be launching a brand-new, full-plate dishes to add to the current Chef Dato’ Fazley Yaakob range.
These new dishes include Ayam Salai Masak Lemak Cili Api and also Pasta Rendang Rembau. For the limited-edition bespoke menu from Starbucks and Yaakob, customers can expect both familiar and unique flavor profiles that will surely leave them wanting more.
Éclair Daging Salai Lemak Cili ApiWhile generally consumed as a sweet pastry, the eclectic Éclair has been reimagined with a twist. The filing of this sandwich is Chef Dato’ Fazley Yaakob’s signature spicy turmeric-coconut milk sauce and slices of tender smoked beef.
Roti Kerak Gula MelakaAdding a Malaysian twist to the Mexican Conchas (shell bread), this Roti Kerak offers an explosion of Gula Melaka sweetness, which is a truly Malaysian flavor.
Roti Kerak PandanMalaysia’s most popular flavors come to life in this mild yet mesmerizing Roti Kerak Pandan. The crunchy texture of the shell and the soft center makes this a delicious treat on-the-go.
Kek Biskut BatikUtilizing simple but familiar ingredients like chocolate sauce, cream and crackers, this Kek Biskut Batik has been a household favorite for many but is now available at Starbucks with a touch of modern twist.
Kek Kuih Ketayap Gula MelakaA local cake or “kuih” that goes by many names across different states in Malaysia, such as Kuih Gulung, Kuih Dadar and most popularly as Kuih Ketayap, plays inspiration to this delicious Pandan crêpe cake, topped with grated coconut in Gula Melaka sauce.
Ayam Salai Masak Lemak Cili Api (coming soon)Lemak cili api is a quintessential Negeri Sembilan dish that is loved by Malaysians all over. The tender smoked chicken coupled with the rich taste of Chef Dato’ Fazley Yaakob’s signature spicy turmeric-coconut milk sauce will definitely carve a smile on people’s faces.
Pasta Rendang Rembau (coming soon)Chef Dato’ Fazley Yaakob takes pride in marrying local flavors together with Western staples without compromising on the spices and its rich taste. This luxurious Rembau-style Beef Rendang served together with pasta, is a perfect east-meets-west dish that is confirmed to excite anyone’s tastebuds.
Aside from extraordinary coffee experiences, Starbucks has always made a business out of human connections, community involvement and the celebration of cultures.
Wherever Starbucks is in the world, it is always committed to honour the colourful culture that a certain country has to offer. Creating a specially curated menu with local talents, such as Yaakob, highlights Starbucks Malaysia’s continuous support for uplifting local business and brands as well as sharing them with the communities around where its stores operate.
These scrumptious delicacies are priced from RM5.50 onwards, and are currently available in all Starbucks stores in Peninsular Malaysia with rollouts to East Malaysia later in the year.
For more information, visit www.starbucks.com.my