An ethnic delicacy crossover

In line with the company’s longstanding history of specially-created food and beverage products, Starbucks Malaysia has launched a uniquely curated menu with Chef Datuk Fazley Yaakob across Peninsular Malaysia beginning May 3, with further expansion to East Malaysia later in the year.

First available in Klang Valley from Apr 5, the new menu highlights the diverse and rich flavours of Malaysia through the utilisation of high quality local ingredients.

The limited edition menu further offers innovative creations that were inspired by Yaakob’s Negeri Sembilan roots.

“We have always wanted to launch something that appealed to Malaysians and also helped us to connect even closer to the country that we have been calling our home for more than 22 years,” said Berjaya Food Berhad Group CEO and Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei managing director Sydney Quays.

“So, we are delighted to be able to work closely together with (Yaakob) to advise us on a specially curated menu that reflects the best of Malaysia and also global food trends. We also believe that this is a great platform to uplift local businesses and our community especially under the current circumstances.”

Later in the year, Starbucks Malaysia will also be launching a brand-new, full-plate dishes to add to the current Chef Dato’ Fazley Yaakob range.

These new dishes include Ayam Salai Masak Lemak Cili Api and also Pasta Rendang Rembau. For the limited-edition bespoke menu from Starbucks and Yaakob, customers can expect both familiar and unique flavor profiles that will surely leave them wanting more.