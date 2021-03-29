An immersive coffee experience

To celebrate the opening of the largest Starbucks Reserve store in Malaysia, Tropicana Gardens Mall (TGM), a subsidiary of Tropicana Corporation Berhad jointly hosted a personalised Starbucks Reserve tour and coffee tasting experience for its media partners. Since its opening on March 9, the store has been getting much media hype.

TGM managing director Andrew Ashwin said: “Support from a global brand like Starbucks and having them open their premium and largest Starbucks Reserve in our mall is an important milestone to us. We appreciate Starbucks, as well as all our tenants’ support.”

“When we opened the first Starbucks Reserve store five years ago, it created an immersive coffee destination unlike any other. Now, we are thrilled to be offering this unique experience to Tropicana Gardens Mall, bringing people and communities closer together,” said Sydney Quays, group CEO of Berjaya Food Berhad and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei.

“We are grateful to the Tropicana team for their support, and we look forward to continuing our work with them as we grow the Starbucks business.”

Spanning more than 6,200 sq ft, Starbucks Reserve is located on the Ground Floor, West Walk of Tropicana Gardens Mall.