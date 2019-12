As part of their annual Wishing Tree campaign, Kenny Rogers ROASTERS (KRR) paid a visit to the 155 children at the Fugee School. The school for refugee children in Malaysia is co-founded by Deborah Henry, Malaysia’s former beauty queen.

To date, the KRR Community Chest Wishing Tree initiative has fulfilled more than 22,000 wishes.

“We have always upheld Wishing Tree’s objective which is to bring love and happiness back to the community regardless of their race and ethnicity ever since the instalment of the campaign,” said Kennie Thong, Berjaya Roasters (M) Sdn. Bhd marketing manager.

“We believe that every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn and be showered with love. The satisfaction of putting a smile on thousands of children by having their wishes fulfilled is beyond words. Thus, we are proud to keep on going with the Wishing Tree campaign that has been part of our annual calendar for the past 15 years,”

She added that for this year alone, KRR had fulfilled more than 2,000 wishes from 46 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) nationwide. Also, KRR has made meal contributions throughout the year.

“Kudos to the KRR team for faithfully running the Wishing Tree campaign over the years. It is a great initiative to bless underprivileged children all over Malaysia, regardless of nationality. This motivates our team at Fugee school to continue lighting up the hearts and minds of the children, through education and inspiring activities such as these,” said Bushra Al Faqi, Fugee School principal.

The public is welcome to partake in this campaign which runs until end December 2019 by visiting any KRR restaurant and select a ‘Wishing Card’ by the children without any limit to the number of wishes to be granted. Gifts may be wrapped and brought back to the respective KRR restaurants, which will then be delivered to the individual NGOs.

For more information, call 03-2119 9888 or visit www.krr.com.my or connect to www.facebook.com/krrmalaysia.