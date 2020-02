HOME improvement retailer, MR.D.I.Y., is giving out 3.5 million face masks to its customers nationwide. The gesture is in response to the recent coronavirus (2019-nCoV) global outbreak, and to help address the nationwide demand for face masks.

According to its chairman Datuk Azlam Shah Alias, the programme was launched on January 30 and will continue until stock lasts. Also, MR. D.I.Y. is talking to its suppliers regarding stocking up on hand sanitisers as an additional step in curbing the virus.

“We hope that this humble gesture and initiative from MR.D.I.Y. will be able to assist the public, especially our customers, as a cautionary measure in a time of need,” he said during the corporate social responsibility event at MR.D.I.Y.’s outlet in MidValley Megamall here.

Azlam also advises customers to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory on preventing the spread of coronavirus such as washing one’s hands as masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand sanitiser or soap and water.

MR.D.I.Y. Marketing vice president Andy Chin said the free supply is expected to last for a couple of weeks and more stock may be added later, depending on the situation.

He also said that the current stock of face masks are from overseas, but were made before the outbreak, while the new stock of masks are also safe to use as the packaging serves as a vector for the coronavirus.

You can get your free face mask at any of the more than 582 MR.D.I.Y. stores nationwide. Terms and conditions apply.

For a comprehensive guide on how to use facial masks against the coronavirus, visit https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/when-and-how-to-use-masks.