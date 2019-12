Remember to head to your nearest Starbucks on Dec 21 as the world-famous coffeehouse chain partners with the world’s foremost name in quality pewter to create an exclusive limited-edition collection of merchandise.

The Starbucks x Royal Selangor Pewter Collection range from drinkware to lifestyle accessories, all designed and handcrafted right here in Malaysia. Starbucks Malaysia announced that the partnership is also a part of its efforts to support Visit Malaysia 2020.

“Seven items make up this first of hopefully many collaborations to come with Royal Selangor,” said Sydney Quays, Berjaya Foods Berhad Group CEO and Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei Managing Director.

One of the unique items in the series is the Starbucks x Royal Selangor Coffee Stirrer. This stainless steel rod is topped embellished with the iconic Starbucks Siren logo engraved in pewter. It is priced at RM118.

For drinkware, the Starbucks x Royal Selangor collection features a Shot Glass and Glass Mug (12oz). These are priced at RM118 and RM178, respectively. Both features Royal Selangor Pewter Starbucks Iconographs adhered to the surface of the glass.

According to Chen Tien Yue, Royal Selangor International Sdn Bhd Executive Director, the drinkware is made mainly of class to facilitate hot drinks as metal containers would burn lips as they conduct heat.

The centrepiece of the collection is the Starbucks x Royal Selangor Bearista Figurine. Hand sculpted, designed, and made in Malaysia by the artisans at Royal Selangor, this adorable figurine has a matte finish and features the Starbucks Green dot on its apron.

Of course, there are also two keychains that are priced at RM88 each.

For RM168, there is the Starbucks x Royal Selangor ID Tag which you can get personalised for free (up to 20 characters) at any Royal Selangor stores in Malaysia.

However, the best seller is expected to be the RM58 Starbucks x Royal Selangor Collar Pin, which features the Starbucks siren iconography.