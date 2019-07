The Taiwan Excellence seal is a much-coveted award to attain. It epitomises every Taiwanese corporations’ drive for perfection and brings together the best products from Taiwan. A total of 21 Taiwanese manufacturers were present at ARCHIDEX 2019, an exhibition under the Taiwan Excellence banner, that runs from July 3 to 6 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

At ARCHIDEX 2019 which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, 60 Taiwanese products is showcased, covering goods across a wide range of functions, from smart technologies and renovation materials to household hardware and home solutions, etc. all with the aim of exploring business opportunities with Malaysian counterparts and address consumer needs for the future.

One of the manufacturers at the exhibition is REPON, a specialist in manufacturing high-quality sliders. Speaking to theSun, REPON sales manager Henry Lee said, “We have been in Malaysia for the past four to five years and we have local distributors”. Explaining that while competition has been stiff with China in the market, Lee pointed out that REPON’s strong patent gives the Taiwanese company an edge over competitors that offer sliders with less than ideal quality.

Another manufacturer present at the exhibition is FECA, a producer of suction cups used for products for the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, office, garage and workshop. The strength of the brand - no need for nails, drilling installation, is adjustable and reusable, 100% waterproof, rust-resistant and is able to withstand high temperatures.

“Since March last year, FECA has established four retail stores and two partner stores, and is growing in demand. We are keeping the pace steady to better understand the market response and customer feedback before making a more aggressive move,” said FECA retail assistant Damia Erin.

A mark for high quality and innovation - the products selected for showcase at the Taiwan Excellence ARCHIDEX 2019 need comply with stringent criteria in these areas - exceptional R&D, innovative design, good quality and marketing, among others. Since introduction in 1992, Taiwan Excellence has garnered a strong reputation as a trusted global “brand”.

The theme for this year’s ARCHIDEX highlights the advancing integration between diverse fields such as architecture, ecology and smart technologies in addressing the needs of the future. In that, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion headlined its entry to the theme “Modern Living”, showcasing many of its leading products.

Taiwan Excellence will also be working with The One Academy in advancing education in production and manufacturing following products under the Taiwan Excellence banner. Students will have the chance to showcase their vision and versions of modern lifestyle design for Taiwan Excellence products. Visit the exhibition at the weekend for more information on Taiwanese innovation.