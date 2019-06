“ART Macao”, a five-month international arts and culture event begins this month, and will feature a series of international art exhibitions, performances, youth festivals and visual arts exhibitions by higher education institutions.

Inaugurated on June 6, 2019 at the Art Plaza of the Macao Cultural Centre, the first edition of Art Macao was organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office.

A total of 41 large-scale events will be held at 48 locations, through a multi-media and arts platform, breaking the limitations of space concepts to form an arts festival of unprecedented scale and to present a new brand of cultural tourism to the world.

The ultimate objective of Art Macao is to position Macao as a multi-sustainable cultural city with favourable conditions for living, business, tourism and entertainment.

The organisers of the festival have invited several hotels and integrated resorts to collaborate in the organisation of the “Art Macao: International Art Exhibition”, the mega highlight of the event.

The theme of the first edition of the event is “Diversity”- which reflects the reality of social, culture and artistic creation through crossover cooperation, and presents the richness of styles and forms, connecting different cultures, expanding the artistic vision of the public, building a creative atmosphere and revealing the inclusivity and generosity of Macao’s cultural connotation.

The main exhibition, located at the Macao Museum of Art, features a number of valuable works selected by several hotels and integrated resorts, including paintings, ceramics, sculptures and multimedia presentations, aimed at capturing the fascinating charm of contemporary visual arts in a diversified way.

In addition to the main exhibition at the Macao Museum of Art, the Macao Contemporary Art Centre – Navy Yard No. 1, Old Court Building, Tap Seac Gallery, Exhibitions Gallery of Taipa Houses, as well as the hotels and integrated resorts are important exhibition spaces.

A number of art installations will also be displayed at Mount Fortress Garden, Praça de Jorge Álvares, Taipa Houses and Art Plaza of Macao Cultural Centre, creating an artistic atmosphere in all corners of the city.

A number of events will be presented in phases, including the highlights of the concert season by the Macao Orchestra and the Macao Chinese Orchestra, the International Youth Dance Festival, the International Youth Music Festival and the International Youth Drama Festival among others.