ShopeePay boosts footfall for offline merchants

MOBILE wallet ShopeePay has developed a new feature known as ‘Deals Near Me’ that will efficiently connect ShopeePay users to offline merchants, offering the best deals in their immediate vicinity, just in time for the Raya Bersama Shopee campaign happening now till May 14.

‘Deals Near Me’ is an online-to-offline (O2O) feature that uses location-based services to help users discover ShopeePay Vouchers by nearby merchants including cafes, restaurants, and services. Users can easily purchase vouchers on the Shopee app, and redeem them immediately at participating outlets to enjoy attractive cashback when they pay with ShopeePay.

According to Alain Yee, head of ShopeePay Malaysia, the vouchers will help offline merchants connect with users who are going online first to look for daily essentials and food. The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted shopping and consumption habits of Malaysians and this, in turn, has raised the importance for offline merchants to reach customers in new ways.

“‘Deals Near Me’ helps merchants improve their online visibility and direct would-be customers to their outlets when we feature their cashback deals to consumers that are already in the vicinity. Showing the relevant deals to consumers can also lead to higher conversion and tangible sales for merchants. This is important for business recovery after an extended lockdown period which adversely impacted offline retailers, especially those in the service sector. We also believe that this new feature creates a win-win situation for both our users and participating merchants as we enable a convenient, seamless and rewarding shopping experience,” he said.

Since April 1, the feature has driven footfall of over 100,000 customers to the 130 early adopters of ‘Deals Near Me’. Top merchants include MR DIY, Tealive and The Black Whale.