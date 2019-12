HELD in collaboration with the Taiwan Hualien County Government Cultural Bureau, the Malaysian Advanced Photographer Group’s (MAPG) “8 Cities Art Meets Photography Exhibition 2019” was officiated by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Taiwan director Frank Chen and Malaysian representative YB Wong Tack on Dec 7.

A total of 34 artists consisting of 18 artists from Malaysia, 10 from Taiwan, two from South Korea and one each from India, Iran, Spain and China displayed their creations consisting of calligraphy, painting and photography at the exhibition that was held at Heritage House, Petaling Street.

Established in 2017, MAPG is a privately funded group that encourages photographers in Malaysia to further their passion and creativity. The collective also provides them with the opportunity to exhibit their work.

It is a closed group on Facebook with a membership count of below 100. This enables the group to focus their efforts and resources in nurturing members who have demonstrated a very high level of commitment, passion and talent in advancing into fine art photography.