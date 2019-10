LIM Sher Myn and Sidharth Manoj emerged as winners in Sunway Velocity Mall’s first ever Model Search contest.

The Top Models received a whooping RM35,000 worth of prizes, which includes a full modelling course by Runway Productions, prizes from Poh Kong, Better Vision, ITSU, SASA, ROMP, and also a one-year contract with Runway Productions to jumpstart their modelling careers.

This year Sunway Velocity Mall, with its fashion and beauty brands, embarked on its first ever venture into modeling with the Velocity Model Search 2019 competition.

When the contest opened for entries in June, over 300 aspiring models signed up.

“For Sunway Velocity Mall, we feel it is important to offer an opportunity to unearth talents given that today’s malls offer an excellent outreach platform to various communities. And malls have evolved to be an important integral part of society,“ said Sunway Velocity Mall general manger Phang Sau Lian.

For the contest, Sunway Velocity Mall collaborated with Catwalk Guru Benjamin Toong, the founder of well-known modelling agency, Runway Productions, to be an instructor and judge for the competition.

From June onwards, the contestants took part in many auditions, challenges, and runway sessions. Toong and the Runway Productions team handpicked the Top 20 finalists to compete in Sunway Velocity Mall’s Model Search Finale.

The Top 20 finalists went through a series of tough challenges to brush up their skills and help them stand out from the rest. These challenges included multiple photoshoot sessions at different unique locations in Sunway Velocity Mall as they geared up for the finals on Oct 20.

The judges for the finale were Toong, Ford Supermodel of the Year 2009 Kelly Jagan, Runway Supermodel Search Malaysia 2019 winner Anna Teah Che Huan, SASA Hong Kong senior training manager Isabelle Goh, Sunway Velocity Mall associate marketing director Darren Chear and 520 Beauty Lab marketing manager Philip Voon.

Aside from the Top Female and Male models, a male and female runner up, Mohd Amirul Lauti Loi and Hiew Chean Chi, were also announced as runner ups and walked away with RM10,000 worth of prizes which includes a modeling course with Runway Productions and prizes from Better Vision, Parkson, and ITSU.