Assisting those in need

After a successful launch of the Kita Jaga Kita value pack in August, which has benefited more than 400 families, AirAsia grocer reinforces its commitment to assist those in need, especially children, through its collaboration with a Sustainable Social Impact Action Platform, zer0hunger.org to identify and provide help to deserving families with children.

Brand new Kita Jaga Kita value packs, which comprise a range of essential items such as milk powder, baby food and supplements were curated to help ensure no matter what the situation is, children will have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the pandemic.

Generous donors can participate by purchasing affordably-priced Kita Jaga Kita value packs from AirAsia grocer directly via kitajaga.co or by clicking on the ‘grocer’ icon on the AirAsia Super App. Each pack is priced at an affordable RM79 (Large) or RM43 (Small), and donors can choose from five different Value Packs based on their requirements: dried foods, supplements, fresh produce, baby food, and milk powder.

To kick off the launch of the new Value Packs, AirAsia hosted a Kita Jaga Kita Value Packs cooking demo at the Masjid Abu Ubaidah Al Jarrah central kitchen, which was attended by representatives from 14 Projek Perumahan Rakyat. 100 Kita Jaga Kita Value Packs were also donated to the local community during the event.

Lim Ben-Jie, Head of e-commerce for AirAsia Super App said, “Currently, there are over 600 merchants on AirAsia grocer, which offers a very wide range of products from fresh produce, grocery items, supplements and more, and this allows us to further collaborate with our merchant partners to serve those in need. The new extension of our Kita Jaga Kita value pack programme will ensure that essential food items are reaching those in need, especially children.

“Our collaboration with kitajaga.co has been a humbling experience for all of us. It reminded us of the important lesson of serving our underprivileged community with a better understanding of their needs. The new products will provide infants, children and young adults with the nutritional support that they require, such as baby food, milk powder, dried goods as well as supplements. Moving forward, AirAsia will be organising regular visits to communities-in-need to provide support to locals” said Ben-jie.

Farizul Hazli Baharom, Co-Founder and Chairman of Zer0Hunger said: “Zer0Hunger is proud to be partnering with AirAsia grocer in the kita jaga komuniti campaign. AirAsia grocer’s comprehensive network nicely complements our Samaritan platform where those in need will be able to be provided with fresh and nutritious food.”

“The AirAsia ecosystem has been a strong fulfilment partner for us in delivering fresh goods at affordable prices right to the last mile. Some of the places include remote areas in Sabah and villages in other parts of the country. We hope everyone jumps on board in making this campaign take off to greater heights.”

Individuals or organisations who wish to collaborate with or donate via AirAsia grocer to help those in need can contact grocerpartner@airasia.com for further information.

AirAsia grocer is continuously expanding and interested merchants can register their interest to be part of the fast-growing AirAsia super app, by filling up this form, and they will be contacted for further details.

*For all monetary donations, please direct the proceeds to Zer0Hunger at 8604598755 CIMB BANK reference: GROCER