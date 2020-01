Festive spirit continues to fill the air at theSun’s office as Astro visited to celebrate Chinese New Year on the afternoon of Jan 15. Malaysia’s leading satellite television provider spared no effort in spreading joy and excitement through a series of activities to engage with the staff of theSun.

Astro took the opportunity to extend its 2020 Chinese New Year campaign themed “Say cheese, Fortune is Yours” to theSun, that also saw the special appearance of ‘Hao Yun Shu’ - Astro’s 2020 Chinese New Year mouse mascot that brings good luck and fortune.

Joining the mascot were an entourage of talents including Astro radio announcers Jack Yap from MY FM and Christal Yap from GOXUAN, as well as singers and artistes Nicole Lai, Danny Koo, Jacqueline Tiang, Jens Cheong, Rennie Lau and Chan Li Xuan, who were accompanied by Astro director of communication Tammy Toh and Astro vice president of Chinese customer business Wong Siah Ping.

The celebration kicked off with a spirited lion dance performance by two magenta lions representing the Astro brand logo. They put on a mesmerising show, wishing the staff good fortune in the Year of the Rat while touring around the office to bring in good blessing for the year ahead.

As part of the 2020 CNY campaign, Astro is offering eight exciting rewards to Malaysians through a series of exclusive promotions, giveaways and on-ground activations.

For instance, Malaysians can creatively customise their Astro CNY t-shirt with six ‘Hao Yun Shu’ designs by using Uniqlo UTme! The service is available at Fahrenheit88 from now until Jan 22. The first 888 Astro customers who customise their t-shirts will receive an exclusive CNY thumb-drive.

Additionally, Astro has launched its annual Chinese New Year album featuring six brand-new tracks performed by Astro talents and announcers from three Chinese radio stations.

For more information, follow facebook.com/astro, or visit astro.com.my.