Astro contributes RM150,000 to orphanages and shelter homes

THIS Chinese New Year, Astro brought hope and cheer to over 400 children in 10 local orphanages and shelter homes across the country when it presented its CNY campaign’s Moo Moo Da merchandises, face masks, and other home necessities including new bedsheets, blankets, and towels to House of Love (Klang), Good Samaritan Home (Klang), House of Joy (Puchong), Yayasan Sunbeams Home (Ampang), Ruyi Home (Penang) and The Salvation Army Children’s Home (Sarawak), among others.

The total contribution of RM150,000 goes towards World Vision Malaysia’s “Angpow for Education fund” and to the 10 homes to support their daily operational costs.