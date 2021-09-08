Attractive prizes awaits shoppers in the Curve’s Fun and Patriotic ‘Malaysia Kebanggaanku Campaign’

As Hari Malaysia approaches on Sept 16, flags and decorations, which add to the festive spirit, reminds Malaysians of how standing together as one makes the nation stronger.

In celebrating the country’s rich history and the road to independence, the Curve kicked off its Malaysia Kebanggaanku campaign, comprising fun online activities, which is open to both adults and children.

Curve’s shoppers can creatively express patriotism from the comfort of their homes and stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including a Garmin Smart Watch, cash vouchers, just by participating in activities in the campaign, from Aug 27 to Sept 16, 2021.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, this special time of the year is a wonderful opportunity to take pride in what we Malaysians can achieve by being united, be it in fighting Covid-19 or using our differences to rise above as our forefathers did all those years, ago. While the current restriction of movement curb us from gathering, physically, we hope our virtual Malaysia Kebanggaanku campaign will allow us to connect in the spirit of the occasion and make it a memorable one,” said Property Management and Investment, Boustead Properties Berhad’s Senior General Manager Jazmi Kamarudin.

Malaysians can unleash their creative side with the Draw a Doodle contest by drawing Merdeka-related images that inspires them, whether it is our heroic frontliners, the Jalur Gemilang, or a part of history in the journey towards independence.

Participants can also depict how East Malaysia joined the then Federation of Malaya as a sign of solidarity. All doodle entries must tag @thecurve.official and use the hashtag #merdekawiththecurvedoodle. The Draw a Doodle contest runs from Sept 1 to 16, 2021.

For more fun, participants can visit the Curve’s Facebook page to try the Crossword Puzzle and Count the Flag activities. Making it easy to take part, answers simply need to be provided in the comment section of the posts related to these activities.

In each of activity, three lucky winners will get cash vouchers worth RM100, each. The Crossword Puzzle started Sept 4 and ends on Sept 16, while Count the Flag will begin from Sept 14 to 16, 2021.

As an added treat, patrons, who spend a minimum of RM200 in a maximum of two receipts will be entitled to redeem RM20 cash voucher, while, shoppers, who spend at least RM100 in a maximum of two receipts will be eligible for RM10 cash voucher.

Redemptions are subject to terms and conditions and while stocks last.

Members of the public with photography skills can upload their best pose, dressed in Malaysian traditional attire and tag the Curve’s Instagram account @thecurve.official with the hashtag #TraditionalCostumewiththeCurve, before the campaign ends on Sept 16, 2021.

The Curve continues to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) under the current recovery phase, with Food and Beverages outlets as well as other approved services and retail outlets, open for now.

Find out more about the Curve’s Malaysia Kebanggaanku campaign by visiting www.thecurve.com.my, www.facebook.com/theCurveShoppingMall and http://www.instagram.com/thecurve.official (@thecurve.official).