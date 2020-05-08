A&W Malaysia spreads love and hope amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

A&W MALAYSIA recently launched a preliminary CSR campaign aimed at thanking our devoted riders and our fellow police officers for all their sacrifices and hard work. If it is not for the riders, our customers are unable to enjoy their favorite meals safely with their families at home. We certainly owe it to our officers too for safeguarding our borders despite the imminent danger of contracting the virus.

Thus, on April 18 and 24, A&W nationwide crew distributed set meals of Grilled Chicken Burger and RB 600ml to all delivery riders and police officers respectively. It was a heartwarming moment to witness the smiles and joy engraved on their faces as they received our meals and we hope this brings them hope and strength in combating this crisis.

“In light of this national crisis, strict health and sanitisation measures are taken seriously by our crew in all our outlets. A&W will continue to bring joy through our meals as we stand by our country during this unprecedented time in history with the core belief of spreading love and hope. We hope our contributions help empower our frontlines to triumph over adversity,” said CEO of A&W Malaysia, George Ang.