Awarded for continued excellence

7-Eleven Malaysia, the nation’s leading standalone convenience store chain, has once again been recognised as one of the most trusted brands in the region when it received the Platinum Award in the retail category at the Putra Brand Awards 2020.

The attainment of the award marks the sixth time 7-Eleven Malaysia has received a Putra Brand Award, having won the award consecutively since 2015.

It is a significant win for 7-Eleven Malaysia as it demonstrates customers’ trust and confidence in the brand, solidifying its position as the top retailer as it delivers on its brand promise of being “Always There For You”.

Now in its 11th year, the distinguished Putra Brand Awards is an annual premier brand awards event which recognises brand-building as an integral business investment, measured by consumer preference.

The Putra Brand Awards is an initiative by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) to recognise local and international brands that are near and dear to the hearts of all Malaysians.

Endorsed by the Malaysian External Trade Development Corp (MATRADE), it is the only award chosen by Malaysian consumers through a robust consumer research methodology, with Malaysian consumers themselves acting as the judges of this distinguished event.

