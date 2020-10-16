Awarded for excellence

MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (MR D.I.Y.) took home the Malaysia Home Improvement Retail Market Leadership Award at the 2020 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards on Oct 16.

This is a nod to the efforts of the homegrown retailer — encompassing the brands MR. D.I.Y., MR. TOY and MR. DOLLAR, that received the award from the global business consultancy firm in recognition of its achievements in Malaysia’s home improvement retail industry.

The Best Practices Awards recognises individuals and organisations that have accomplished an innovative or disruptive breakthrough, and exhibited exemplary achievements in strategies and processes. Many of the awardees have toiled for months and years to make a difference in their respective companies and industries.

MR D.I.Y. Marketing Vice President Andy Chin said they are humbled by the win, particularly during unprecedented times that have trigged an extremely challenging economic climate.

“Receiving this award is a validation of our consistent and innovative efforts towards becoming a market leader in the home improvement retail industry. It is truly a credit to each and every one of our staff — for their dedication and diligence to their duties, and to the support of our customers, who have placed their trust and loyalty in our brands over the years. This award will also serve as an inspiration for us to continuously improve ourselves to better serve our customers and to grow further,” he added..

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category.

With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology adoption forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.

This is not the first time that MR D.I.Y. has garnered recognition on the international stage. The homegrown home improvement retailer previously won the Winner in Retail – Home Improvement Category (National Tier) award in the World Branding Awards in 2018 and 2019.