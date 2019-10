TO cater to the requirements of health conscious customers, Ayam Brand has launched the new Coconut Milk Super Light which contains 75% less fat than raw coconut milk without compromising on the taste and aroma.

“Santan is a key ingredient in Malaysian cuisine, and Malaysians’ love of good food is legendary. We set out to create a lighter coconut milk so that more people can enjoy great tasting food using healthy ingredients,” said Ayam Brand’s Marketing Manager Nathan Deverre during the product launch.

He explained that the brand is championing better health, and good food by providing healthier ingredients.

“Healthy, convenient and tasty food with no preservatives and no MSG is part of our DNA. We are also committed to preserving heritage food, and encouraging new culinary creations. This is where Ayam Brand Coconut Milk Super Light can help in making traditional recipes healthier, and adding a local spin on global trends,” he explained.

Nutritionist Shermin Low from MyKenZen, a nutrition service consulting company, said that selecting and consuming the right ingredients in moderation is key to keeping cholesterol levels in check while still enjoying tasty food.

The brand has leveraged the talents of food researcher and culinary academician, Chef Syafiq Othman, to showcase the taste and aroma of the new product through a cooking demonstration and food sampling for members of the media and influencers at Giant Bandar Kinrara, Puchong.

During the event, Chef Syafiq demonstrated a curated selection of heritage dishes including Gulai Mackerel, Bingka Labu, Lawa Terung, and on-trend fusion creations such as Matcha Santan Boba Tea and Seafood Laksa Spaghetti.