Back by popular demand

CADBURY Dairy Milk, Malaysia’s favourite confectionery brand under Mondelez International (Mondelez) has announced the return of its popular localised limited-edition flavour, Cadbury Dairy Milk Durian.

Exclusively created by Cadbury for the Malaysian market, the chocolatier is paying homage to Malaysian flavours and cultures for the third time, following the success of Cadbury Dairy Milk Durian last August and Cadbury Dairy Milk Kopi C in 2018.

With its delicious blend of bold durian flavour and silky smooth milk chocolate, Cadbury Dairy Milk Durian brings together the two decadent flavours that Malaysians appreciate and love.

The return of the local favourite also marks new size offerings of 40g and 100g bars, providing even greater snacking options for more occasions.