Baking for a good cause

THE Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Kuala Lumpur Chapter’s annual Charity Cookies project continues to reach new heights with each passing year since it first started in 2010.

Coordinated by the MAH KL Chapter with 26 participating hotels in Kuala Lumpur, the MAH KL Charity Cookies Bake 2018 managed to surpass the modest expectation of RM10,000, by instead raising the highest ever collected amount in the history of the programme at RM45,776.

Sold to hotel members, associates, suppliers and the public, the final amount was officially redistributed evenly to two chosen beneficiaries on Jan 22; Pusat Jagaan Kasih Murni and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Mary.

“We selected the two beneficiaries as their efforts are very worthy of public support. We recognise the immense challenges they face as they manage the homes for the children under their care.

“Although the amount we have raised may not be substantially large, we nevertheless hope that our contribution will help meet their operating expenses in running the homes for the well-being and needs of the children,” said Berjaya Hotels & Resorts Head of Commercial Mondi Mecja.

As MAH KL Chapter Vice-Chairman II and organising chairman of the Charity Cookie Bake 2018, Mecja was present to deliver the mock cheques with MAH KL Chapter Chairperson Shirley Lai to representatives from the selected beneficiaries, Rohana Ali from Pusat Jagaan Kasih Murni and Malar Mathews from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Mary.

The MAH KL Charity Cookies Bake 2018 is the hotel association’s annual community-benefit programme that is held every December, with the objective of financially assisting selected non-profit welfare organisations in the city to fund their respective community efforts for the less fortunate.

“Every year is a bit more challenging. The key is to get more hotels to support us. The previous year, we got 22, and this year (2018) was 26. Which means the more hotel support there is, to bake and contribute, it is easier for us to sell,” Mecja said on plans to move forward with the next Charity Cookie Bake.