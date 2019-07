IT was an occasion to rejoice as six families celebrated their lucky break in winning prizes in two contests organised by the Bintang Club of the Barkath Group of Companies.

Held at the Prestige boutique hotel in Penang, the winners were feted to a cooking show before the prize - giving ceremony which was graced by Pengkalan Kota assemblyperson Gooi Zi Sen.

Barkath Group CEO Datuk Seri Barkath Ali handed over the grand prizes for the Whatsapp & Menang category to Fisyah Nabila, who drove home in a brand new Proton Bezza.

The second prize went to Wan Abdul Aziz Yusof, who won a motorcycle, while third prize winner Noor Farhanan Burhanudeen also won a motorcycle. The contest period was from Dec 17, 2018, to Feb 28 this year.

For the Beli and Menang category, the winners were Nurul Anis Mazlan, who took home a television set and a stereo audio home system, while Fadilla Baharuddin and Rosnorwani Mohamed Rasli won a laptop each. The contest period was from May 1 until June 30 this year.

Barkath told a press conference that the more than 2,000 over members of the Bintang Club are entitled to good deals and bargains from a range of 150 food products under the company.

“We also provide our members with the latest food recipes and how to incorporate nutrition in their daily food intake through Barkath products,” he said.