A new collaboration between Baskin-Robbins and Datuk Tom Abang Saufi’s TAS brand is set to hit the market this festive season for dessert lovers. Dubbed “Bungkus of Happiness”, the three specially-designed Baskin-Robbins inspired wrap scarves will only be available for a limited amount of time.

With the premium quality TAS wrap scarves, you will be able to “bungkus” (wrap) your favourite ice cream to later be shared with family and friends!

Designed by Tom for the coming Hari Raya festivities, the “Bungkus of Happiness” comes in three designs; the gentle Ketupat, Ice Cream and Waffle wrap scarves. Made from high quality silk mix fabric, the scarves are perfect for gifting and can be reused in a multitude of ways.

The limited-edition wrap scarves particularly integrates both the Malay tradition and Baskin-Robbins’ culture, as the “ketupat” is a traditional Malay delicacy and a popular Raya food.

As the waffle and ice cream are inseparable, Tom used Baskin-Robbins signature colours that bring out the vibrancy of the wrap scarves, which also feature the sugary sweet ice cream motif.

But the wrap scarves are not all buyers will receive, as the contents of the “Bungkus of Happiness” are for customers to choose, with the options being the 10 Junior Scoops (RM115), 8 Regular Scoops (RM125) or 4 Pints (RM145) of ice cream.

Each flavour is chosen at a customer’s discretion, with each packed tastefully with a limited-edition Baskin-Robbins X TAS wrap scarf.

Available from Jun 3 to Jul 31, 2019, while stocks last, the “Bungkus of Happiness” is available at all Baskin-Robbins outlets throughout Peninsular and East Malaysia, including the Baskin-Robbins Premium Outlets, Johor Premium Outlet and Genting Premium Outlet.

Additionally, they can also be purchased through Lazada, with prices mentioned being applicable for standard outlets only.

For more information, visit www.baskinrobbins.com.my