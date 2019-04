GLOBAL footwear giant Bata celebrated its 125th anniversary with Bata Fashion Weekend 2019 (BFW 2019) in the Czech Republic, the birthplace of the iconic brand.

Held at the historic Zofin Palace in Prague from Apr 13 to 14, 2019, the two-day extravaganza comprised of a catwalk show, a shoe exhibition and a pop-up museum.

Bata also invited their Malaysian brand ambassadors, celebrity couple Amyra Rosli and Amar Baharin to attend the event in Prague.

“The Bata Fashion Weekend 2019 was truly a spectacular event! We are absolutely proud to be appointed as Bata Malaysia’s brand ambassador for this campaign,” said Amyra.

“This is our first time in Prague and we’re honoured to be able to witness all the excitement of BFW first-hand. It’s amazing to see that Bata has successfully evolved with the times,” said Amar.

Themed “The Evolution of Style”, the fashion footwear company showcased its premium Italian Collection, designed and produced in Italy using the finest quality leathers.

The Chinese Collection also made its premier this year, featuring a range that uses classic Bata designs but with a fresh twist and contrasting, vibrant colours, while the Asia Pacific collection showcased beautiful and bang on-trend designs with its use of animal and floral prints.

Other ranges that were highlighted was Bata’s fast-fashion range, Red Label, and the Heritage range that features retro kicks with a contemporary spin. The audience was also treated to a sneak peek of the latest sneakers from one of Bata’s brands, Power. The Power Mello, with its marshmallow-like sole, will be launched globally after the Bata Fashion Weekend.

Aside from the jaw-dropping catwalk shows, Bata also exhibited its shoes in a separate hall – allowing audiences to get up close and personal with the pieces that had thrilled them from the stage. While vintage shoes and movies from Bata’s 125 year history were displayed at the pop-up museum.

Those that missed the live event can watch the recorded live stream on Bata Malaysia’s Facebook page.