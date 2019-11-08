Beer and gastronomical delights

The first Thursday every November is largely known as International Stout Day, and on Nov 6, Guinness Malaysia celebrated their iconic black beer by offering it at a special price in selected bars across the country from now to Nov 11.

To kick off the celebration, Guinness Malaysia visited theSun’s office to treat the newspaper’s employees to an after-work drink.

As part of the overall “Guinness Time” events that have been running since September, the International Stout Day promotions by the brand are only a taste of what to come this month for Guinness connoisseurs, explained Heineken Marketing Malaysia brand pr manager Dane Barr.

Taking place at The Gasket Alley on Nov 30 and Dec 1, the Guinness Flavour by Fire food festival is set to delight stout lovers and foodies alike. Celebrating the power of heat to impart flavour, Guinness Flavour by Fire will see four local chefs put on a delectable spread of grilled and barbecued food to tantalise the taste buds.

“Guinness is a great beer to pair with all sorts of food, but it really excels when served alongside dishes with roasted and grilled flavours. This, plus the games, live music, and chance to take your own #STOUTie makes the Guinness Flavour by Fire festival the perfect way to celebrate Guinness Time with your friends and family over a weekend,” said Heineken Malaysia Guinness & Diageo Brands marketing manager Archana Sridhara.

While admission to Guinness Flavour by Fire is free-of-charge, those who register online in advance at www.drinkies.my/guinness will earn themselves a free Guinness to help get the party started.

For more information on, visit www.facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia and www.drinkies.my/guinness.