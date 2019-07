BERJAYA Sompo Insurance Bhd (Berjaya Sompo), is embarking on a long-term effort to promote health and wellbeing among Malaysians through its strategically structured “Sompo Cares” approach that focuses on five pillars - laughter, music, food, fitness, and nature.

“At Berjaya Sompo, we are strong believers in the saying that a healthy mind is a healthy body and this is why we are promoting preventative measures through our Sompo Cares approach. While we know that there are many ways to improve our wellbeing, we will however be focusing on laughter,” said deputy chief executive officer Futoshi Hanahara.

He added that based on studies, laughing for 10 to 15 minutes helps to burn 10 to 40 calories.

“Laughter is free, it’s easy and accessible and it’s even more special when shared with other people, with that in mind we want to bring back the joy of this simple life’s pleasures that is intrinsically what makes us human.

“Researchers said that laughter is also ranked as the second most attractive quality in a person,” he added.

In furthering its mission to promote laughter, Berjaya Sompo partnered with LOL Events (M) Sdn Bhd (LOL Asia) recently, to unveil their inaugural Laughter Yoga Campaign - the first of its kind wellness activity in Malaysia by an insurance brand, where the art of yoga and the joy of laughter is combined in a free form exercise environment to induce and encourage happy and stress-free interactions.

The Laughter Yoga Campaign kicked off on July 21, 2019 and will run until October this year, with four sessions of instructor-guided laughter yoga classes that the public can sign up for free and one session that is open to Berjaya Sompo staff.

As part of its strategy to reach out to the millennials, Gen Y and Z, who are considered the first digital generation, Berjaya Sompo created six branded profile playlists on Spotify such as ‘Chillax’ for relaxing, ‘Wanderlust’ for travel, ‘Vroom’ for driving, ‘Beats’ for workout, ‘LOL’ for laughter and ‘Asia’ for Asian songs.

Berjaya Sompo has also collaborated with local personalities; celebrity chef Nik Michael Imran and actress Chelsia Ng, to further amplify the importance of wellbeing and how simple activities such as laughing, listening to music, eating the right food, exercising and spending time in nature can help improve their overall mood and boost feelings of happiness.

To capture these moments in their day-to-day life, Berjaya Sompo will be releasing two videos on what challenges and motivates them, and their passion in life on YouTube and LinkedIn in late August.

Berjaya Sompo’s mission towards better wellbeing does not stop there as the company will continue to bring more laughter through a Laugh-A-Mania, a comedy variety showcasing Malaysia’s multi-talented performers and their friends, whom you will recognise as TV personalities, theatre performers, singers and Youtubers.

This star-studded event comprises of comedic songs, dances, sketches, and more to tickle each of everyone’s fancies. Tickets will be available for sale soon.

Early this year, Berjaya Sompo together with LOL Asia celebrated fearless women in conjunction with International Women’s Day by co-sponsoring “The POMPuan Comedy Show”. This campaign aims to empower Malaysian women to travel to their heart’s content without needing to worry about safety and at the same time, treat them to a good laugh.