Berjaya Sompo Insurance Berhad (Berjaya Sompo) recently launched a #StayAtHome Colouring Contest as a way to ease anxiety, stress and boredom during the movement control order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This unprecedented situation and social distancing is a drastic change from our normal lives where it forces all of us to adapt, stay resilient and get creative in order to stay positive while staying at home.

According to a recent survey, 88% of Malaysians have developed high levels of anxiety as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, therefore, Berjaya Sompo would like to help minimise the impact by encouraging creativity through colouring, which has a wide range of benefits in calming the mind. It also brings us back to the simpler times of childhood where this activity can be done individually, in a group or as a family. The campaign will end on April 26, and is open to all Malaysians of all ages.

In launching this campaign, Berjaya Sompo has leveraged on its Sompo Holdings Asia resources, through a cross-country sharing initiative with Sompo Insurance Indonesia (SII) by repurposing and re-adapting the series of artwork that was created by the SII team in 2019 for the #StayAtHome Colouring Contest.

Mawarni Adam, head of brand, Marketing Communications and Customer Experience said: “At Berjaya Sompo, we are always looking for ways on how we can engage our target audience in a meaningful way, how we can work together with our marketing teams across the region and do some good along the way.

“This campaign, I believe, will achieve all of our objectives, as colouring is a simple and fun activity that is ageless, and its benefits have been widely published in health articles and journals.

“I am also especially pleased with Berjaya Sompo’s collaboration with SII, as it shows how cross-country teams can share and maximise resources, foster innovations in order to build the brand and engage our audiences during times of crisis.”

Berjaya Sompo encourages everyone to stay healthy physically and mentally during the MCO, through eating healthy, exercising and doing simple activities like colouring, and to think of it as having something creative and colourful to show and display at home, the office or on your social media.

The campaign will be hosted on Berjaya Sompo’s Facebook page, where colouring sheets or templates featuring its mascot Sompony will be available to the public.

Participation is free and participants are free to choose their preferred colouring template, whether by printing it and using colour pencils, crayons and water colours, or by colouring it digitally.

Ten winners will be selected to win RM100 worth of Grab vouchers each. The winners will be announced on Berjaya Sompo’s Facebook page on April 28.

Those who are interested, can log on to www.facebook.com/berjayasompoinsurancefor more information.