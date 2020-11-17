Berjaya Sompo offers Covid-19 coverage from as low as 31 sen per day

BERJAYA Sompo Insurance Berhad (Berjaya Sompo) recently launched a new protection plan, SOMPO CashNow, which provides insurance coverage for death and bodily injury resulting from accident, daily hospitalisation income as a result of injury or illness and hospitalisation allowance in the event of hospitalisation due to Covid-19 from as low as 31 sen per day.

“Health and income protection have become all the more important during this unprecedented time. By introducing SOMPO CashNow, we aim to better prepare our customers so that they are not burdened by the sudden loss of income and unexpected expenses when they fall ill and have to be hospitalised. We have also made it convenient for customers to purchase this policy online without the need to undergo a medical check-up,” said Tan Sek Kee, Chief Executive Officer of Berjaya Sompo.

Depending on the SOMPO CashNow plan chosen, the insured will receive a daily cash benefit of up to RM18,000 when hospitalised for any illness or injury or, a lump sum payment of up to RM5,000 if hospitalised for Covid-19. In the event of the insured’s death due to an accident, a maximum lump sum payment of RM20,000 is payable under the SOMPO CashNow policy.

To find out more about SOMPO CashNow, please visit: https://www.berjayasompo.com.my/product/sompo-cashnow

*Terms and Conditions apply.