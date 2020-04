WITH the announcement of the movement control order (MCO), Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur had partially closed its shopping mall operations with the exception of establishments offering essential services.

Berjaya Times Square Sdn Bhd (BTSSB) recognises and understands the challenges all retail businesses are facing in sustaining businesses with tremendous strain on revenue and cash flow has become increasingly acute in these demanding times. With the dynamics of the relationship of a landlord and its tenant, their progress and growth are intertwined.

BTSSB believes their relationship with its tenants will never be weakened and it will share the pain and soldier on together with its tenants during these challenging times. As none is spared from the crisis, BTSSB is willing to take the hit and give full support to all its tenants for this period.

BTSSB wishes to announce that all its valued tenants of the mall will be given a full base rental waiver from March 18 to April 14 to support long-term business sustainability. BTSSB hopes this will ease all its valued tenants’ economic burden during this crisis and together they can overcome the challenging times ahead.