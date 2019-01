BERJAYA TVET College and DMC Training signed a memorandum of agreement recently on their strategic partnership to create additional Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes for students.

The programmes will be offered for BERJAYA TVET’s March 2019 intake.

The 12-month programme is BERJAYA TVET Colleges’ first official certified training programme in Digital Marketing. DMC Training will lead the coursework in Digital Marketing with the support of BERJAYA TVET College including the four months internship placement.

“Upon completion of this programme, students will receive dual certification from both organisations, enhancing job employability in the current digital era or become digital entrepreneurs,” said Kanendran T Arulrajah, president of BERJAYA TVET College.

“To be successful in digitizing businesses, we must have the right talent to execute digital business strategies. With the Digital Marketing certification, BERJAYA TVET College sees DMC Training as the right strategic partner to work together with in achieving our goals of growing more professional digital marketers,” said Mae Ho Seok Khen, chief executive officer of BERJAYA TVET College.

This initiative is aligned with the vision of the new Malaysian government in strengthening the nation’s digital infrastructure and helping young entrepreneurs and small businesses develop and grow.

“We are honoured to have been selected by BERJAYA TVET College for this partnership. Besides contributing our training experience in the Digital Marketing Certification programme, we will also be providing career placement for students graduating from this programme.

“This is part of DMC Training’s initiative in helping school leavers start off on the right career path in Digital Marketing,” said Charles Gregory, chief executive officer and founder of DMC Training.