ON Nov 7, the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève award ceremony took place at the Theatre du Leman in Geneva. There were 14 prizes for specific categories and five other prizes were also awarded for a range of other horological achievements. From a short list of six in the Diver’s watch category, the jury of 30 watch and luxury experts selected the Seiko Prospex LX Line Diver’s as the best diver’s watch of the year.