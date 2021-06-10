YAYASAN PETRONAS is distributing devices with data connectivity to 12,000 students nationwide which will enable them to have better access to online learning as the education landscape in Malaysia shifts to one of hybrid teaching and learning.

The RM30 million worth of digital devices are being supplied to 81 schools in 69 districts, from May 17 until mid-June as part of Yayasan Petronas’ commitment to Cerdik.

Announced in Malaysia’s Budget 2021, Cerdik is a pioneering corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs), which is aimed at supporting lower-income families to better adjust to the new normal of online lessons, e-learning and other forms of remote teaching. Working in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and Yayasan Hasanah (the Secretariat), as well as other GLC and GLIC partners, Yayasan Petronas prioritised schools with a majority of students from B40 households.

The devices provided through CERDIK are designed to support the students’ learning requirements for three academic years, and are fitted with data services, maintenance, warranty and technical support.

“Through CERDIK, we want to provide equitable access to quality education for students as it is the first step to close the digital gap towards enriching their educational experiences and lives,” said Yayasan Petronas Chief Executive Officer Nelly Francis Shariah.

“With these devices and Internet service, we hope more students – especially those from underprivileged and rural communities – can better participate in online lessons.”

According to a survey of 900,000 students conducted by MoE last year, 37% indicated that they did not have appropriate devices at home to participate in online lessons last year.

“During these difficult times, we must help ensure that no one gets left behind in the pursuit of education,” Nelly added, recognising that many families are facing financial pressures from the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“We thank Yayasan Petronas for their support to Cerdik, one of the most comprehensive pilot initiatives on digital learning in public schools nationwide. Despite logistics issues due to the movement restrictions around the world, we are still on track to deliver the devices based on the stipulated timelines,“ said Shahira Ahmed Bazari, Managing Director of Yayasan Hasanah.

The contribution to Cerdik complements Yayasan Petronas’ various education outreach initiatives benefitting students and teachers. These include the recent Back To School programme in March 2021, where school supplies and personal hygiene kits were distributed to 21,000 students from underprivileged families nationwide.

The foundation also rolled out its signature Program Duta Guru, a collaboration between Yayasan Petronas and MoE. Earlier this year, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics teachers were provided with online teaching kits and guidance in delivering lessons for improved learning outcomes.