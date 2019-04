THE lucky winner of the RM22 million Magnum 4D Jackpot said betting on his car number plates has made him an instant millionaire.

Winning both the first and second prize, he said the lucky numbers which brought him a fortune are 8249 (1st prize) and 1317 (2nd prize).

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, could not hide his joy, when he stepped into the Magnum head office here to collect his Jackpot 1 prize money worth RM22,577, 717.

“I spent between RM20 and RM50 each time, to play the games. I believe luck would strike one day and it did,” he said.

The win set the record for being the second highest Jackpot amount won by a single player, this year. The highest jackpot amount won by a single player was a whopping RM33,822,299, earlier in January.

“I will use part of my winnings for good causes like making donations to charity homes. I believe in doing good because it will bring more good luck and I am happy to help others, whenever I can,” said the man.

The lucky winner also praised the efficiency of the Ticket Scanner available on the Magnum App. However he uses the Ticket Checker to scan his 4D tickets when he visits Magnum outlets.

Both the Ticket Scanner and Ticker Checker are used by players to scan the QR code printed on each ticket for verification. If the 4D numbers match the draw results, the players will receive a notification on their win.

To install, the Ticket Scanner on a mobile phone, download the Magnum App from www.magnum4d.my . The Ticket Checker is available at all Magnum outlets nationwide.