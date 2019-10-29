BHPetrol promotes road safety in primary schools

AS part of its ongoing efforts to promote awareness on road safety among primary school children, BHPetrol held an educational programme at SK Kementah in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 9.

During the programme conducted by BHPetrol employees, the students participated in various road safety activities which complements the current road safety education curriculum taught in schools, such as understanding the importance of being visible and practising safe behaviour on the road.

The Cerah Ceria programme was established in 2010 to promote road safety awareness among children. To date the programme has travelled to schools in Sabak Bernam, Hulu Langat, Port Klang, Muar and Temerloh.

The focus on visibility stems from the fact that young children are physically small and not easily visible to drivers, in particular, drivers of huge vehicles such as petroleum tankers. The programme encapsulates the importance of seeing and being seen as well as equipping children with essential road safety skills and knowledge.

Every year, as part of the programme, a road safety talk is given by the local district traffic police or by personnel from the Road Safety Department. This year, Road Safety Department Federal Territory director Azharul Izwan Puaadi addressed the students on the importance of being safe on the roads and following traffic rules.

“Over the last 10 years, we have continuously inculcated the importance of safety among school children through the ‘Cerah Ceria Bersama BHPetrol’ programme. We hope the activities organised have increased their understanding on being cautious,” said Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd general manager, Operations and HSSE Fardzi Shah Razali.

The programme aims to reduce road deaths and injuries among children.