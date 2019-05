A total of 104 winners of “BHPetrol Win 300K” contest received their lucrative prizes, ranging from the grand prize of RM100,000 to RM1,000, during a ceremony at the The Royale Chulan Damansara Hotel in Petaling Jaya on April 29, 2019.

The contest that was held from Jan 20 to Mar 31, 2019, garnered a huge response from the public with close to two million contest entries. The contest was organised to reward loyal customers of Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol).

“Since the first day of the contest, we received tremendous response from our customers. Based on the huge number of entries that we received, I am sure this promotion has attracted many loyal and even new customers to pump our best Infiniti fuel,” said BHPetrol managing director Tan Kim Thiam who handed out the prizes to the winners.

Grand prize winner Loo Beng Hong walked away with RM100,000, followed by Zahari Osman with RM30,000 and Low Poh Chung with RM20,000. The RM50,000 prize winner was not present to collect their cash prize. The remaining 100 winners received RM1,000 each.

Additionally, the winners who are existing BHPetrol eCard members were also awarded with extra bonus points totalling up to 700,000 ePoints that can be redeemed for attractive items, including fuel.

To enter the contest, customers had to make a minimum purchase of RM30 for fuel, and answer two simple questions and submit the entry forms at participating service stations.