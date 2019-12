SUNWAY Putra Hotel, Kuala Lumpur recently organised the “Bin It to Win It” challenge to create awareness on repurposing used fabrics. This is in line with the hospitality group - Sunway Hotels & Resorts’ partnership with Kloth Cares, a Malaysian social entrepreneurship movement dedicated to keeping fabrics out of landfills through rethinking, reusing, reducing, repurposing and recycling unwanted fabrics.

The partnership with Kloth Cares involves a permanent Kloth Cares bin placed in the hotel for its employees to recycle their used linen, clothes and soft toys which are then collected on a monthly basis by Kloth Cares. Sunway Putra Hotel, Kuala Lumpur’s challenge which ran from 6 – 13 November 2019 is aimed at encouraging its employees to recycle their used fabrics. During the two-week challenge, the hotel successfully collected more than 500kg of linens and old textiles.

“Our aim is to collect at least 2200kg of unwanted fabrics by the end of year 2021. I am very happy that all Sunway Putra Hotel’s employees are willing to donate and hopefully with this initiative, employees are more aware on the necessity of responsible consumptionl. It is estimated that Malaysians produce up to 2,000 tonnes of textile wastes and other wearable products daily; unrecycled, they make up 5% of all solid waste. Decomposed textile waste releases methane, a harmful greenhouse gas that is a significant contributor to global warming,” said Sunway Putra Hotel general manager Michael Monks.

At the end of the challenge period, three winners were chosen based on the highest collection weight. The winners are Ooi Li Sen, Director of IT (first prize, Gaithiri Subramaniam, Admin Officer (second prize) and Cheryl Yeo (third place). The first prize winner won a stay at Sunway Hotel Hanoi; while the second and third prize winners won a stay at Sunway Hotel Phnom Penh and Sunway Hotel Georgetown respectively.

This initiative by Sunway Hotels & Resorts is part of the #sunwayforgood movement, which is Sunway’s commitment towards a sustainable environment, economy and society. Committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Sunway Hotels & Resorts continues to align its business, operating strategies and corporate culture with sustainable practices and solutions in line with the SDG agenda.