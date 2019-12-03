Birthday celebration and fabulous deals

ANNOUNCED on Nov 28, the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale will run up to Dec 12, with plenty of entertainment and promotions planned as a way to thank Malaysians for their continuous support. These include daily RM12 deals, free shipping with a RM12 minimum spend and 12 million Shopee coins up for grabs on Shopee Catch.

PROTON’s first-ever premium SUV, the Proton X70 has arrived on Shopee and a booking fee of RM99 can be enjoyed by anyone visiting the Proton Official Store on Shopee from Dec 3 to 31. The first 50 customers to successfully register their X70 before Dec 31 will also receive RM2,000 worth of Shopee vouchers and enjoy any ongoing promotions from PROTON.

The 12.12 Birthday Sale celebration will also see exclusive deals and discounts from Mydin, Petronas, AEON BiG, Castrol, DNA by Dynas, Mikaseries, Bridgestone Bicycle, Xixili, SimplySiti by Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Phewiiit by Amy Search, C’ by Jane Chuck, White Fluffy by Janna Nick, Pureen, Bum Equipment and more.

Shopee’s birthday celebration keeps getting better as users can now reload their mobile and pay their Astro, water, and electricity bills conveniently via the all-new “Reloads, Vouchers, and Bills” feature on the app.

In line with Shopee’s 12.12 Birthday Sale, users also stand to earn a special, limited-time 10% coins cashback when paying for their bills on Shopee, with an upsized 12% cashback only on Dec 12. .This is limited to a one-time cashback per user.

Beyond the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale, Shopee will be working closely with the government to equip local traders with the skills, knowledge and opportunities to bring their products online.

In October, Shopee inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Rural Development’s appointed e-commerce enabler, Elokal, to ensure that rural entrepreneurs are not left behind. The Desamall@KPLB official store was then launched, featuring locally-made products.

Following the success, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun launched Desaauto@KPLB, an automotive specialty store on Shopee. It is expected to benefit over 200 rural entrepreneurs manufacturing and distributing automotive parts.

“We want to wrap up 2019 with a meaningful celebration that benefits all Malaysians. The launch of Desaauto@KPLB continues our efforts to empower local entrepreneurs, and give them the tools to thrive and succeed online,” said Shopee Regional managing director Ian Ho.

“This includes our free sellers workshop Shopee University that teaches them how to optimise their businesses online while we curate and localise campaigns to attract the right crowd for all our sellers to achieve better sales performance.”

Visit http://shopee.com.my/1212 to enjoy Shopee’s birthday treats.