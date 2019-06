KUALA LUMPUR: Just over two decades ago, Malaysians had to patiently wait for Internet provider Jaring’s loud iconic dial-up to be completed before being allowed through to the digital world.

Then, when the Internet was opened for commercial use, people were not only surfing the web on their computers for information but also purchasing items from other countries. Shopping online became possible.

Today, with greater access to affordable smartphones and wider internet access, mobile internet consumption is rising steadily in Malaysia. Locals spend an average of about 6.6 hours online a day, with smartphones as the most common device used.

As e-commerce in Malaysia is set to achieve an annual growth of 20% in 2020, online shopping is also growing in tandem. This is evidently shown on Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, that recorded over 95% of mobile orders in the first quarter of 2019.

As Malaysians shop frequently online, especially on mobile, they are constantly looking for a more fun and engaging shopping experience.

To cater to this trend, e-commerce platforms are going beyond online shopping by introducing gamification and entertainment features to create a more immersive online shopping experience.

Games are often designed to be easy to pick up but with a difficulty curve to inspire users to play regularly, while social features are built into games and features to enable greater interaction and collaboration.

Shopee has spearheaded this trend by consistently introducing new features and games tailored for mobile users to build a social and engaging experience. It recently launched Shopee Live, its new live streaming feature in Malaysia to bring users closer to their favourite brands and retailers, improving upon the product-purchase model where users turned to e-commerce platforms to buy products.

With a wide variety of live content such as product guides, reviews, and demonstrations hosted by popular local influencers, Shopee Live engages users throughout the shopping journey. It has proven to be a big hit in Malaysia so far.

For instance, influencer Tyra Kamaruzzaman launched her brand Beautyra’s latest lipstick on Shopee Live to huge success, as the product sold out in minutes and recorded over 2,000 orders.

Shopee Live follows the success of Shopee Shake and Shopee Quiz, which were launched in 2018 and 2019 respectively. In Shopee Shake, users will receive Shopee Coins (a Shopee virtual currency) when they shake their phones. The iconic in-app game was played more than four million times in Malaysia throughout Shopee 11.11 Big Sale in November 2018.

Shopee Quiz, on the other hand, is a live streamed in-app quiz game to deliver an engaging and rewarding online shopping experience. Hosted daily by various Key Opinion Leaders, users can test their knowledge by answering eight questions on general knowledge, geography, history, pop culture and more.

Participants who answer all eight questions correctly will win a share of Shopee Coins, which can be exchanged for attractive rewards on Shopee.

This fosters a social and collaborative mobile shopping experience as users often invite their friends and family to participate in Shopee Quiz and win rewards in groups.

“Shopee is committed to delivering a social and engaging online shopping experience and we will continue doing so by developing more innovative new features,” said Marianne Chuo, Marketing Lead, Shopee Malaysia.

“Our current initiatives have been well-received and are fostering long-term engagement with our users. We introduced features like Shopee Live and Shopee Quiz to entertain users with richer new media content and as a result, we see that users are spending more time on Shopee as they tune in regularly to our live streams and quizzes that make online shopping more interactive.”