IN conjunction with the 90th anniversary of Boh Plantations Sdn Bhd (Boh), the tea experts partnered with brand advocate, Datuk Fazley Yaakob to introduce a new way to enjoy tea.

By creating three simple dishes, namely the Ile Flottante, Herba Ratus Seafood Pasta with Sirih Purut infused cream, Teh Tarik Mug Cake with white chocolate and Jasmine Green Tea cream, Boh continues to reach Malaysians through local flavours that are close to the heart with an extra Ummph!

During the cooking demonstration held at SukaSucre Event Hall, Boh and the celebrity MasterChef shared their insights behind incorporating tea in everyday cooking. The invited guests also got a chance to experience preparing the main dish during a guided cooking lesson by Fazley.

“Being proudly Malaysian, we acknowledge that food plays a big part in bringing people together. Hence, through this event and by introducing these three dishes, we hope to encourage more Malaysians to explore the endless possibilities in incorporating Boh tea in their everyday dishes for that extra Ummph!” said Boh Plantations chief commercial officer Chen Chaw Chang.

Fazley said he was thrilled when the Boh team approached him to create a menu using their tea as it was a unique request that not many food creators have explored. “With Boh’s variety of products and flavours, so many dishes and desserts can be created. For this menu, we chose to co-create dishes that can be easily replicated at home as each ingredient is easily accessible in the market,” he said.

To kickstart the culinary experience, the entrée was introduced with the Boh Hibiscus Zest. This variant was used to poach the meringue to create the Ile Flottante, giving it a smooth texture and combination of fruity, flowery, and minty flavours.

For the next course, the invitees had a chance to attempt an Italian dish with a local twist, using Boh’s Malay herb range - Herba Ratus and Sirih Purut to create the pasta.

For dessert, Boh’s 2 in 1 Instant Tea Mix was used to create the perfectly creamy and smooth Teh Tarik Mug Cake topped with white chocolate and sweet-scented Jasmine Green Tea cream.

With the introduction of these three dishes in the menu, Boh hopes to instil a desire in Malaysians to explore different ways of using Boh products in their everyday cooking.