Bon Voyage!

HELP University is pleased to inform that 70 students from the A-Levels, UK Law Degree Transfer Law programme, and the Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting have received their vaccination appointments so that they may continue their studies in the United Kingdom.
Knowing the urgency of getting the students vaccinated before they leave for the UK to continue their studies, the Student Placement Centre (SPC) at HELP was tasked to quickly collect the relevant information from the students to be passed to the authorities so that they will not miss their September intake in the UK.
When they were informed of the vaccination confirmation, many students and parents expressed their delight and gratitude for this initiative and affirms that HELP has a caring culture. This was indeed a relief for the parents and students who were stressed up with various uncertainties.
Juliet Chan, Director of Corporate Communications said: “It is our moral duty to serve and help. We are extremely grateful and appreciative to YB Khairy Jamaluddin, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Director General of the Health Ministry, Malaysia, and Dr Anas Alam Faizli, Chief Executive Officer of Protect Health Corporation for granting HELP’s students the vaccination that is necessary to have a safe journey and stay while studying abroad.”
Sanford Lopez, a student from the Faculty of Business, Economics, and Accounting (FBEA), said: “HELP’s management was quick to assist me with my enquiries. Furthermore, while waiting for my transfer to the University of West of England (UWE), the SPC helped me a lot in terms of preparation. Thanks to HELP University and Ms Yenny Chong from SPC, I was able to secure a vaccination appointment quickly as it is crucial for my safety and wellbeing both in Malaysia and in the UK. With their assistance, I was able to be vaccinated much faster than expected.”
Cornelia Keyworth, Sanford’s mother had expressed how grateful she was to HELP University for doing this: “I am very happy with the assistance that HELP and SPC have provided for my son, especially the vaccine appointment. I understand it was not an easy process for HELP, but I am grateful to HELP for going through all the hassle to secure an appointment for my son. Furthermore, I am also happy that HELP is assisting my son in his preparation for his studies in the UK amidst this rough period. I am pleased with the work that HELP has done.”
Lim Li Qin, a second-year Law student who will also be transferring to UWE said that although he had only experienced one year of physical classes as a result of the pandemic, he was able to steadily follow his pathway and complete his second year before transferring to the UK to complete his studies.
“I was worried about the vaccine situation as I wanted to obtain a full vaccine treatment before I study abroad in order to safeguard my health. It is fortunate that I had chosen to enrol with HELP University as they have constantly provided assistance and information regarding the two issues I mentioned,” said Li Qin.
“The university had also constantly asked us for our information and sent in appeals to the ministry to secure us a vaccine appointment before we head out to the UK to continue our course. The university has always placed our health and wellbeing in the first place over anything and this is a perfect example. I am glad I had chosen to study at HELP University as they have continuously provided assistance whether academically or health-wise.”
The appreciation notes did not just stop at complimenting how HELP University had assisted these students in getting their vaccination appointments. Many of them also affirmed they made the right choice to study at HELP University.
Others also commented and noted how the university has upheld its quality education as the students shared their online learning experiences. “Not only the lecturers and tutors are supportive and responsible, they are also well-organized. The classes were well-presented and that helped me achieved great results,” said Khoo Zheng Qi, who will be transferring to the University of Leeds to complete her degree in Accounting and Finance.
Dania Hanim binti Hisham, who will be completing her final year of her Economics degree at the University of Essex, shared that HELP has exceeded her expectations in all sectors. “I am glad to have chosen HELP University as I could see that the facilities are good. Most importantly, the lecturers are mature, kind, and understanding. I would say that my experience at HELP University has helped me grow into an educated and more mature person. I want to thank the university for thinking about the well-being of the students, and for arranging the vaccines for us as it could be a hassle to get the vaccination in the UK.”
HELP University wishes all their students transferring to the UK to study, All the Best!