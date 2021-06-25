Bon Voyage!

HELP University is pleased to inform that 70 students from the A-Levels, UK Law Degree Transfer Law programme, and the Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting have received their vaccination appointments so that they may continue their studies in the United Kingdom.

Knowing the urgency of getting the students vaccinated before they leave for the UK to continue their studies, the Student Placement Centre (SPC) at HELP was tasked to quickly collect the relevant information from the students to be passed to the authorities so that they will not miss their September intake in the UK.

When they were informed of the vaccination confirmation, many students and parents expressed their delight and gratitude for this initiative and affirms that HELP has a caring culture. This was indeed a relief for the parents and students who were stressed up with various uncertainties.

Juliet Chan, Director of Corporate Communications said: “It is our moral duty to serve and help. We are extremely grateful and appreciative to YB Khairy Jamaluddin, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Director General of the Health Ministry, Malaysia, and Dr Anas Alam Faizli, Chief Executive Officer of Protect Health Corporation for granting HELP’s students the vaccination that is necessary to have a safe journey and stay while studying abroad.”

Sanford Lopez, a student from the Faculty of Business, Economics, and Accounting (FBEA), said: “HELP’s management was quick to assist me with my enquiries. Furthermore, while waiting for my transfer to the University of West of England (UWE), the SPC helped me a lot in terms of preparation. Thanks to HELP University and Ms Yenny Chong from SPC, I was able to secure a vaccination appointment quickly as it is crucial for my safety and wellbeing both in Malaysia and in the UK. With their assistance, I was able to be vaccinated much faster than expected.”

Cornelia Keyworth, Sanford’s mother had expressed how grateful she was to HELP University for doing this: “I am very happy with the assistance that HELP and SPC have provided for my son, especially the vaccine appointment. I understand it was not an easy process for HELP, but I am grateful to HELP for going through all the hassle to secure an appointment for my son. Furthermore, I am also happy that HELP is assisting my son in his preparation for his studies in the UK amidst this rough period. I am pleased with the work that HELP has done.”