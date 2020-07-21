BonusLink launches new app to elevate the member experience

BonusLink, Malaysia’s leading coalition and largest loyalty company has launched BLINK, a new App for iOS and Android focused on elevating the experience for its 9 million members.

With the introduction of BLINK, the company aims to further strengthen its proposition as a brand that truly believes in cherishing the moments that make life more rewarding. As Nobel prize-winning scientist Daniel Kahneman found, each individual is capable of experiencing 20,000 moments in a day. This means that each moment in life is meaningful as they create exceptional experiences and memories that last a lifetime.

BonusLink understands this and wants to help their members make ‘Every Moment a Bonus’.

BonusLink launched its first App in June 2016 and with the new BonusLink App, aims to reach one million downloads by the end of 2020 – no small feat! BLINK was designed to enhance the experience of BonusLink members and provide them with even more ways to delight in the joy of everyday rewards.

Launched with a range of impressive new features and functions, the new BonusLink App adds ease, convenience, and excitement to everyday life. Now, BonusLink members can enjoy cashless payment, which gives members the option of performing fast and secure payments at any participating BonusLink partner and merchant outlets.

Members can also transfer a voucher which allows them to share purchased or redeemed vouchers with their family and friends. BonusLink members will be rewarded even further when they refer-a-friend and enjoy Instant Cashback rewards when they dine at any participating BonusLink merchants.

Members have the freedom to live the BonusLink lifestyle and are able to collect, track and redeem points anytime, anywhere-just BLINK it! For more on BLINK’s brand-new functions, visit www.blinkit.com.my.