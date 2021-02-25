Boots is now available exclusively at 7-Eleven

HEADS up to those who never fail to visit Boots when you visit the United Kingdom. Now, there is no need to stock up the next time you are there as the UK’s No.1 skincare products is now available in Malaysia, exclusively at selected 7-Eleven stores!

Malaysians can now look forward to the much-lauded Boots Vitamin C Brightening selections, Boots Cucumber series, Boots Korean Sheet Mask collection, Boots Ingredients hair & body products, and Boots Sun Protection range.

Boots skincare ranges are definitely worth keeping an eye out for on your next beauty run. Boots Vitamin C Brightening selections are enriched with 2X YUZU extract and is high in Vitamin C to deliver a 7-day brightening effect; whereas Boots Cucumber series is enriched with cooling cucumber and vitamins, leaving you with hydrated, nourished and beautifully soft skin.

Meanwhile, the Boots Korean Sheet Mask collection is enriched with natural extracts and leaves your skin more radiant, revitalised and mosturised.

What’s more, customers can look forward to discover the power of natural ingredients in Boots Ingredients hair & body products in which it features superfoods that offer up some of the best nutritional components for beautiful hair and skin. Also, its Boots Sun Protection has a light texture and is quickly absorbed by the skin; it contains green tea extract and provides full protection from harmful UVA and UVB

rays.

At present, over 40 products under the Boots brand are available exclusively at selected

7-Eleven stores with prices starting at RM6.90 across various product ranges such as skincare, hair care, shower gel, facial mask and sun protection. Boots skincare products will be made available in more 7-Eleven stores in phases.