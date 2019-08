BE prepared for a jaw-some experience as Sunway Lagoon unveils its latest attraction, Sharknado Alive!, the world’s first Sharknado walkthrough themed attraction and experience featured at Scream Park.

The attraction celebrates the terror and laughter of the famous fan-driven Sharknado movie franchise with the presence of Anthony C. Ferrante, who is the Director for all six Sharknado movies.

“Sharknado Alive! provides guests with a great blend of horror and humour, which will appeal to everyone. It’s a fantasy come true to have great white sharks coming for you and yet still be alive!” said Sunway Lagoon’s general manager Sean Choo.

Anthony C. Ferrante, the director of all six Sharknado movies, said the movie may have started as an inside joke, but it became a phenomenon!

Sharknado Alive! will be the feature attraction inside the Scream Park and guests will be asked to suspend their belief as they embark on a studio tour on an Asylum Studios Soundstage or Sharkstage!

The attraction occupies the entire top level of Scream Park and takes visitors through a 15- minute harrowing journey through familiar scenarios and scenes from the movie. Guests will be asked to suspend their belief as they embark on a studio tour that highlights scenic elements from the six Sharknado films.

Choo added that the elements included in the attraction along with the re-creation of the locations from the six movies, brings a sense of realism and authenticity to the experience.

The journey kicks-off at the Asylum Studios Soundstage which features an introduction to the Sharknado films inside Fin’s Bar from Sharknado #1. From there, guests will find out from the weather report that a category 7 tornado is heading towards them. The alarm turns on as a sign of warning and guests are ushered through a walkthrough filled with sharks, which includes a Sharknado Test Tunnel in 3D, a submerged subway in New York City from Sharknado #2, the White House from Sharknado #3, before entering a scene where Fin Shepard emerges out of the belly a Great White Shark!

Sunway Lagoon continues its successful partnership with Lynton V Harris & The Sudden Impact! Entertainment Company, adding Sharknado Alive! to a long list of popular blockbuster themed attractions previously present inside Scream Park including Ghostbusters Adventure Live!, Terminator, Night at The Museum, Prison Break LIVE! and World War Z.

“Sharknado is one of Hollywood’s most absurd movie franchise ever made! It’s silly, scary and funny at the same time, making it a perfect shark-iest experience for the Lynton V Harris Scream Park at Sunway Lagoon,” said Harris, the chairman & CEO of The Sudden Impact! Entertainment Company.