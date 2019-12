LiFE Academy is offering new professional courses for the 2020 intake. The courses have been designed to provide more hands-on experience. Different assessment methods are used to monitor progress and focus on what students really enjoy in a particular subject, sector or industry.

The duration for the new professional courses are from 12 to 15 months and in collaboration with DISTED College School of Computing and Engineering, all courses come with an introductory rebate of RM2,000.

Professional Diploma in Software Development

This qualification provides progression for those who wish to develop their skills and have an understanding of Information Communication Technology (ICT). The programme covers various ICT areas with an emphasis on software development and production of quality computer applications. The programme also provides an industry-relevant qualification that paves the way for diverse job opportunities and has a widespread and intensified application of ICT, in computing, multimedia, manufacturing etc.

Professional Diploma in Multimedia and Design

This course offers students both creative and technical skills to integrate two or more types of media in various media curriculums. By providing in-depth knowledge of multimedia design elements, students will be adept at handling branding, advertising & promotions, interactive design and more.

The courses below are available for a duration of nine to 12 months with international accreditation from City & Guilds, UK in collaboration with DISTED College School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts.

Professional Diploma in Food Preparation and Cooking

This programme provides students with knowledge and practical competency in cooking skills, like serving a variety of dishes and cuisines that are up to industrial and professional standards. The programme is designed to provide students with a thorough grounding on what it takes to be a chef in restaurants, cafes or relevant hospitality and Food and Beverage establishments. This vocational qualification prepares graduates for a career in the exciting culinary world. This diploma is also appropriate for people operating as front line workers with some supervisory responsibilities in a kitchen environment of a typical service outlet.

Professional Diploma in Patisserie and Confectionery

This is the ultimate patisserie and confectionery qualification which can be obtained in 12 months. The programme incorporates the necessary theory required as well as maximising the amount of practical training and hands-on practice in the kitchen. The qualification covers all the essential patisserie and confectionery skills which helps to prepare graduates seeking for a successful career as professional pastry chefs. It is also ideal for those already in employment who are seeking to progress in their careers or simply for those individuals who enjoy this area of cookery as a hobby.

To register, call 604-2296579 and enjoy the introductory rebate of RM2,000. Visit www.lifeacademy.com.my to find out more.