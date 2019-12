THE power of the 5G was present here when telecommunications operator - U Mobile partnered with a local start - up “DoctorOnCall” to provide remote video consultation with a general practitioner (GP).

As the island resort was selected as one of the three test sites for 5G initiatives nationwide, U Mobile held a media preview at the Berjaya Langkawi Resort & Spa property to illustrate how much easier it is now to conduct video conferencing through the use of wireless rather than fiber cables.

The consultation with a GP - Dr Sashini Seeri, who was based in Kuala Lumpur was seamless with no interference at a booth called DOCpod.

It was like Dr Sashini was seated right in front of the patient where the interaction was friendly and swift with precise diagnosis.

The DOCpod also enables the doctor to read the heart pulse and check the blood pressure of patients to enable an accurate diagnosis.

DoctorOnCall is Malaysia’s first online medical video - consultation platform that combines advanced video and voice technologies with the medical knowledge and experience of a range of 50 GPs located throughout the country.

Its co - founder Maran Virumandi and director - Chiak Tang said that the facility, which is powered by 5G can reduce the dependency on commuting, particularly in rural areas.

The ratio of one doctor to patients is (1 to 90) in Putrajaya and (1 to 303) in the Klang Valley but in rural states, it is (1 to 900) in Kelantan or (1 to 1,200) in Sabah while Kedah has the highest number of diabetics in the country.

In view of such challenges, Maran said that the DOCpod through the help of U Mobile, is an excellent solution to bridge the gap for healthcare services in rural areas.

U Mobile is also working on other innovative initiatives with China’s ZTE tech services provider, telecommunications giants - Huawei, Samsung and Nokia.

Besides healthcare such as the DOCpod, U Mobile is also working on providing solutions for virtual reality tourism and remote sensing.

Virtual reality tourism allows participants to have a virtual feel of a destination before they actually visit the place.