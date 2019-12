ON Nov 23, Sunway Velocity Mall welcomed children and their families from the Kiwanis Down Syndrome Foundation and Persatuan Sindrom Down Malaysia to enjoy a fun-filled day at the mall. The eventful day started with an arts and crafts workshop followed by a hearty lunch at the Aragan Yokocho Restaurant, the largest Japanese restaurant at Sunway Velocity Mall.

After the satisfying lunch, the children gathered at the Main Atrium for a special Santa meet and greet session. To their delight, the children found presents under the Christmas tree!

Sunway Velocity Mall general manager Phang Sau Lian, its director Ahmad Zul-Qarnain, its senior general manager KS Wong and its associate director of marketing Darren Chear along with Santa Claus handed out presents to the kids, which included a brand new pair of shoes from FUFA and gingerbread cookies from BreadStory!

To top off this wonderful celebration, Sunway Velocity Mall donated a total of RM4,000 worth of household goods to both organisations.

The objective of the donation is to help both organisations in their efforts to provide aid and services to the children.

All in all, it was truly a festive affair as the children and their family members enjoyed themselves immensely during the outing at the mall.

“Malls today should be inclusive for people from all walks of life as malls become an increasingly focal point of people’s life. For Sunway Velocity Mall, we hope our endeavour will continue to impact people’s lives,” Phang said.

Sunway Velocity Mall’s “This is Us” CSR campaign was initiated with the objective of bringing joy to the children and raising awareness on Down Syndrome.

Shoppers have an opportunity to be a part of this campaign and help Sunway Velocity Mall spread the Christmas cheer.

From now until Dec 26, shoppers can write letters to the children from both Down Syndrome organisations and post it at the Santa Post Office at the main atrium, on the ground floor. A dedicated team from Sunway Velocity Mall will hand-deliver the letters to the children in the spirit of Christmas.