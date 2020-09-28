BuatBaikTogether is back for the fourth consecutive year

7-ELEVEN Malaysia returns with yet another one of its annual CSR initiatives. #BuatBaikTogether is a campaign under the “brands” Community Care programme. Its objective is to extend much-needed support to the underprivileged and disadvantaged communities.

This year, #BuatBaikTogether partners with Damai Disabled Person Association Malaysia, a non-profit organisation that represents Malaysians who are disabled from all walks of life and provides members with vocational skills which eventually assists them in the realm of financial skills.

The campaign runs for 42 days, from now until Nov 8, during which customers are encouraged to support by purchasing necessities such as food, non-alcoholic beverages, household essentials andother provisions purchased from more than 2,350 7-Eleven Malaysia outlets across the nation and dropping these into the contribution boxes.

For every contribution of 7-Eleven Malaysia’s partner products, the convenience store chain will donate 10 sen to the Damai Disabled Person Association Malaysia, which provides temporary relief and financial assistance to people with disabilities.

7-Eleven Malaysia General Manager of Marketing Ronan Lee said, “We are especially pleased to have #BuatBaikTogether again after its debut in 2017. Through this campaign, we hope to achieve an even better collection this year with the support of members of the public to bring some cheer to the underprivileged communities nationwide.

“Last year, more than RM1.8 million worth of supplies were gathered and distributed to around 200 charity homes and welfare organisations across the country. This year, we are honoured to be collaborating with Damai Disabled Person Association Malaysia to equip the disabled community with the necessary skills to live independently and create disability awareness amongst Malaysians,” Lee added.